Image copyright EPA Image caption Wings for all the Airbus commercial planes are made in Wales

Aerospace giant Airbus says it plans to cut 15,000 jobs as it deals with the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

It will cut 1,700 jobs in the UK, along with thousands more in Germany, Spain and elsewhere.

The move is subject to talks with unions which have opposed compulsory redundancies.

The company warned in April that it was "bleeding cash at an unprecedented speed".

Airbus has thousands of employees at sites in Broughton in Wales and in Bristol.