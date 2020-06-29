Byron Burger 'files notice to appoint administrators'

Image copyright TOLGA AKMEN

Byron Burger has filed a notice to appoint administrators, as it tries to protect the restaurant chain from creditors while it seeks a rescue deal.

The chain has 1,200 staff and 52 restaurants across the UK.

Sources confirmed that the Byron Burger board still remain hopeful that it can be sold as a "going concern".

The chain is believed to be in talks with three potential buyers, who could buy the firm or parts of it, in a so-called "pre-pack" administration deal.

This is where a firm sells all or some of its assets to a pre-determined buyer, and appoints administrators to do so.

If the chain does go formally into administration in the coming days, KPMG is set to deal with the process. The accountancy firm has been trying to sell Byron since early May.

The notice to appoint administrators was first reported by Sky news.

Restaurant chains, which were already under pressure before the coronavirus crisis, have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, Cafe Rouge owner Casual Dining Group filing its own notice to appoint administrators in May.

Byron Burger had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.