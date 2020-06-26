Tesco shoppers buying more during fewer trips

Image copyright Getty Images

Tesco says that customers have been buying more food during fewer shopping trips amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK's largest supermarket said that while trips made by shoppers had fallen by nearly a third in the 13 weeks to 30 May, the amount being bought had increased by 64%.

In its trading update, Tesco said that it expected coronavirus-related costs would total £840m for the year.

Boss Dave Lewis said it had been "a very challenging period for everyone".