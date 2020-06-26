Tesco shoppers buying more during fewer trips
- 26 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Tesco says that customers have been buying more food during fewer shopping trips amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The UK's largest supermarket said that while trips made by shoppers had fallen by nearly a third in the 13 weeks to 30 May, the amount being bought had increased by 64%.
In its trading update, Tesco said that it expected coronavirus-related costs would total £840m for the year.
Boss Dave Lewis said it had been "a very challenging period for everyone".