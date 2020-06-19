May UK government borrowing hits record £55.2bn
- 19 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Government borrowing hit a record monthly high of £55.2bn in May, as the coronavirus continues to press heavily on finances.
The Office for National Statistics had previously said April's spending was the highest since records began in 1993, but revised back the figure from £62bn to £48.5bn.
April's figure was revised after the government received more from taxes and National Insurance and spent less than thought on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.