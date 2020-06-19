Retail sales in May partly recover after DIY boost

Image copyright Getty Images

UK retail sales partly recovered in May, despite the continuation of coronavirus-related lockdown measures.

The amount of goods sold last month increased by 12%, in comparison with record falls seen in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Sales were boosted by a 42% rise at household goods stores, with DIY shops and garden centres reopening.

Non-essential retailers in England and Northern Ireland have also since been allowed to reopen.

Most shops in Scotland are to reopen from 29 June. Non-essential retailers in Wales will be told they can reopen from Monday, the first minister is expected to announce on Friday.

On Monday, stores across England selling non-essential goods opened their doors for the first time since the lockdown began. Shoppers arrived early to centre:mk in Milton Keynes. Some were picking up goods they had been waiting months to buy, such as baby clothes and home furnishings. Others were there for the sales. These shoppers told us what they bought - and why.

