Coronavirus: Economy shrinks 20.4% in April amid lockdown
- 12 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-53019360?at_medium=custom7&at_custom4=AC9C5560-AC72-11EA-AB8A-0E17FDA12A29&at_custom3=%40BBCBreaking&at_campaign=64&at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&at_custom2=twitterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The UK's economy shrank by 20.4% in April - the largest monthly contraction on record - as the full impact of lockdown was felt.
The monthly decline was outlined in figures reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The fall is three times greater than the decline seen during the whole of the 2008 to 2009 economic downturn.
The ONS also published figures for the three months from February to April, which showed a decline of 10.4%.