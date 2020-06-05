US unemployment sees surprise improvement in May

Image copyright Getty Images

The unemployment rate in the US improved unexpectedly last month raising hopes that economic damage tied to the pandemic will be less harmful than feared.

The unemployment rate fell to 13.3%, down from 14.7% in April, defying forecasts that it would get worse.

Employers added 2.5 million jobs, as states started to loosen restrictions on economic activity.

Hiring was seen in the hospitality, construction and education sectors.