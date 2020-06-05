US unemployment sees surprise improvement in May
- 5 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The unemployment rate in the US improved unexpectedly last month raising hopes that economic damage tied to the pandemic will be less harmful than feared.
The unemployment rate fell to 13.3%, down from 14.7% in April, defying forecasts that it would get worse.
Employers added 2.5 million jobs, as states started to loosen restrictions on economic activity.
Hiring was seen in the hospitality, construction and education sectors.