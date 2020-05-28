EasyJet plans to cut staff by up to 30%

Image copyright TF-Images

EasyJet has said it plans to cut staff numbers by up to 30% as it struggles to cope with the collapse in demand for air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline confirmed it intends to restart flights on 15 June.

However, it said that levels of market demand seen in 2019 were not likely to be reached again until 2023.

It added that in the coming days, it would launch an employee consultation process on the planned job cuts.

EasyJet grounded its entire fleet in March as global travel came to a near-halt.