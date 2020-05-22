Image copyright Getty Images

Furniture giant Ikea will open 19 of its stores across England and Northern Ireland on 1 June.

Seasoned Ikea shoppers have been warned that the experience may be a "little different" in the era of coronavirus.

Only one adult and one child from a household will be allowed in store at any one time and one-way systems will be put in place.

Shoppers have also been told to come armed with a well-prepared list with item numbers and their own bags.

The furniture chain said "social-distancing wardens" would be stationed throughout stores to help customers navigate the new layouts.

As with other stores that have announce plans to reopen, Ikea said only a limited number of shoppers would be allowed into its shops when they reopen.

There will be a staggered entry system in place and restrictions on car parking, it said.

Screens will be put in place at checkouts and extra hand sanitiser facilities will be put in place, the chain promised.

All play areas and the restaurants will remain closed.

"While the experience might be a little different to before - it's the same Ikea," Peter Jelkeby, the chain's boss for the UK and Ireland, said.

But Ikea said stores in Wales, Scotland and Ireland will remain closed in line with government advice.

The stores set to open on 1 June are:

Belfast

Birmingham

Bristol

Croydon

Exeter

Gateshead

Greenwich

Lakeside

Leeds

Manchester

Milton Keynes

Norwich

Nottingham

Reading

Sheffield

Southampton

Tottenham

Warrington

Wembley

In February, Ikea announced that it will shut down its Coventry city centre store this summer, its first big closure of a UK outlet.