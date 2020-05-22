Coronavirus: Retail sales crash in April as lockdown hits shops
British retail sales fell by a record 18.1% in April as many stores were closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The drop in April worsened from a fall of 5.2% in March, when the government first introduced lockdown measures.
Clothing sales plummeted by 50.2% as many High Street shops were shut, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Online shopping as a proportion of all retail reached a record high of 30.7%, the ONS said.