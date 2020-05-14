Image copyright Uber Image caption An AA engineer installing a perspex screen in a taxi for Uber

Taxi firms Addison Lee and Uber have announced new safety measures as the government looks to ease coronavirus restrictions and people return to work.

Addison Lee will fit perspex partition screens between drivers and passengers across its 4,000 vehicles next week.

And Uber is paying AA to install partitions in 400 cars in Newcastle, Sunderland and Durham as part of an initial pilot.

Both firms are also distributing free protective equipment to drivers.

The plans follow calls for improved protections for drivers and passengers.

"We know there is significant demand from drivers, passengers, businesses and the general public for more to be done to make transport cleaner and safer as we go back to work - including calls for the introduction of partition screens into private hire vehicles," said Addison Lee's chief executive Liam Griffin.

"That's why we have taken the decision to begin rolling out the installation of safety screens between drivers and passenger seats."

Ride hailing taxi app firm Uber said its pilot in the North East of England was crucial for the company to get a better understanding of how to carry passengers on journeys as safely as possible.

Uber is first trialling the partition screens in areas where it has been able to gain the permission of the regulator or city council, in order to ensure that the screens are installed safely.

On Wednesday, Transport for London (TfL) updated its guidance for taxi and private hire vehicle firms.

The regulator is advising firms to have drivers and passengers socially distance, with passengers sitting in the back seats of cars. It advised drivers to carry a bottle of hand sanitiser gel in their vehicle that contains at least 60% alcohol.

However, when it comes to the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) like face masks, gloves or partition walls, TfL said it is waiting to hear from the London Strategic Coordination Group (SCG) on recommendations before mandating additional coronavirus prevention and control measures for taxis and private hire vehicles.

'Lethal combination'

The BBC understands that multiple taxi firms in the UK are seeking clarification from the government on health and safety precautions to take once the lockdown, and would prefer regulation rather than advice.

In Wales, taxi drivers told the BBC they experience anxiety with every passenger they pick up, and are still waiting for approval from their local councils before they can make any modifications to their vehicles, such as installing a screen.

"Two months into a public health emergency which has seen private hire drivers suffer one of the highest occupational mortality rates, yet TfL and the Department for Transport (DfT) are still not taking responsibility to introduce necessary safety controls," James Farrar, chair of the United Private Hire Drivers union, told the BBC.

"Poor regulatory standards and employment misclassification has become a lethal combination for desperately exploited drivers."

The union is similarly concerned that Uber is not providing partition screens to its drivers in other parts of the UK, such as London, which has the largest concentration of Uber drivers in the country.

Mr Farrar wants to see Uber commit to limiting bookings to no more than two passengers per vehicle, and to make the wearing of masks mandatory for both drivers and passengers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption United Private Hire Drivers union wants it to be mandatory for both drivers and passengers to wear masks during journeys

For now, there is no evidence available that demonstrates that partitions in taxis will reduce the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

But there is some evidence that the use of cloth face coverings can help to reduce transmission of coronavirus infection where it is not possible for people to maintain a distance of 2m.

Handing out masks

Many firms have already started distributing PPE to their drivers after hearing concerns from both drivers and passengers.

Uber has so far handed out over a million single-use face masks to drivers, as well as 95,000 cleaning sprays. And in the coming weeks, it will hand out another two million masks.

Unilever is teaming up with Uber to distribute free hygiene kits that include antibacterial spray and hand sanitiser to drivers across the UK.

"As well as working with Unilever to provide drivers with free sanitising products, Uber is distributing millions of masks and directly reimbursing drivers if they choose to source the PPE themselves," an Uber spokesman told the BBC.