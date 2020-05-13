Image copyright Getty Images

Marks & Spencer is to reopen 49 of its cafes across the UK from Thursday, the High Street retailer has said.

It took the decision to reopen for takeaway customers after operating social distancing and putting extra hygiene measures in its stores.

The retailer joins other chains reopening for takeaway customers.

Pret A Manger and Caffe Nero are reopening sites, while fast food chains McDonalds and Burger King are opening up drive-throughs.

M&S said the plans for reopenings came after a trial at five locations including at High Street Kensington and Maybrook Canterbury.

The 49 sites are across the UK, and include locations in Belfast, Dunblane and Swansea.

It said the company had prepared "rigorous guidance for colleagues and will have extensive signage for customers so they can pick up their coffee safely".

Safety measures had been introduced, including perspex screens at tills.

The 49 locations are: