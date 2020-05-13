Coronavirus: Marks & Spencer cafes to reopen as lockdown eases
Marks & Spencer is to reopen 49 of its cafes across the UK from Thursday, the High Street retailer has said.
It took the decision to reopen for takeaway customers after operating social distancing and putting extra hygiene measures in its stores.
The retailer joins other chains reopening for takeaway customers.
Pret A Manger and Caffe Nero are reopening sites, while fast food chains McDonalds and Burger King are opening up drive-throughs.
M&S said the plans for reopenings came after a trial at five locations including at High Street Kensington and Maybrook Canterbury.
The 49 sites are across the UK, and include locations in Belfast, Dunblane and Swansea.
It said the company had prepared "rigorous guidance for colleagues and will have extensive signage for customers so they can pick up their coffee safely".
Safety measures had been introduced, including perspex screens at tills.
The 49 locations are:
- Anlaby
- Ashbourne
- Bankside (Marketplace)
- Beverley
- Bishop Auckland
- Blackrock
- Bluewater
- Boucher Rd Belfast
- Braehead
- Braintree
- Brent Cross (Marketplace)
- Bridge of Don
- Canary Wharf (Marketplace)
- Central Falkirk
- Cheshunt
- Clapham (Coffee Bar)
- Congleton
- Cramlington
- Dunblane
- Finsbury (Marketplace)
- Handforth Dean Conservatory
- Heathfield Ayr
- Hedge End (Coffee Bar)
- High St. Kensington (Coffee Bar)
- Inveralmond
- Kingston (Marketplace)
- Kingstown Park Carlisle
- Manchester (Coffee Bar)
- Marble Arch (Marketplace)
- Martlesham Heath
- Maybrook Canterbury
- Mayflower
- Meadowhall
- Meole Brace Shrewsbury
- Northallerton
- One New Change (Marketplace)
- Pantheon (Marketplace)
- Pontarddulais
- Portfield Chichester
- Sears Solihull
- Stratford (Marketplace)
- Summertown
- Sweetbriar Norwich
- Victoria Cardinal Place (Marketplace)
- Waterside (Marketplace)
- Westbridge Park Stone
- Whitstable
- Woodley
