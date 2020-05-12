Coronavirus: Ryanair plans to restore 40% of scheduled flights in July
- 12 May 2020
Ryanair plans to reintroduce 40% of its flights from 1 July, subject to travel restrictions being lifted and safety measures being brought in at airports.
The airline will operate nearly 1,000 flights a day, bringing back 90% of its regular timetable.
Since restrictions began in March, Ryanair has only operated 30 flights a day between Ireland, the UK and Europe.
British Airways is going to review its plans to run 50% of its schedule from July, because of new quarantine rules.