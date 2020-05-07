Coronavirus: British Airways owner hopes to revive flights in July
- 7 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-52570936?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalconRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
British Airways owner IAG has said it is planning for a "meaningful return" of flights in July at the earliest if lockdown measures are relaxed.
However, IAG - which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus - said these plans were "highly uncertain", and were subject to various travel restrictions.
IAG said it did not expect passenger demand, which has been hit by the pandemic, to recover before 2023.
BA is set to cut up to 12,000 jobs due to the collapse in business.