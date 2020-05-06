Image copyright Getty Images

The European Union faces a deep and uneven recession, according to a new forecast from the EU's Commission.

The bloc's executive arm predicts a recovery in 2021 but warns that the uncertainty is exceptionally high.

The Commission predicts a decline in economic activity this year of 7.5%, and slightly more than that for the eurozone.

It warns the outcome could be worse if the pandemic turns out to be longer or more severe than currently envisaged.