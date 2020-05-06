Business

Coronavirus: EU facing 'deep and uneven recession'

By Andrew Walker BBC World Service economics correspondent
  • 6 May 2020
  • comments
Related Topics
Basque company makes rubber gloves Image copyright Getty Images

The European Union faces a deep and uneven recession, according to a new forecast from the EU's Commission.

The bloc's executive arm predicts a recovery in 2021 but warns that the uncertainty is exceptionally high.

The Commission predicts a decline in economic activity this year of 7.5%, and slightly more than that for the eurozone.

It warns the outcome could be worse if the pandemic turns out to be longer or more severe than currently envisaged.

More on this story