Coronavirus: EU facing 'deep and uneven recession'
By Andrew Walker BBC World Service economics correspondent
- 6 May 2020
The European Union faces a deep and uneven recession, according to a new forecast from the EU's Commission.
The bloc's executive arm predicts a recovery in 2021 but warns that the uncertainty is exceptionally high.
The Commission predicts a decline in economic activity this year of 7.5%, and slightly more than that for the eurozone.
It warns the outcome could be worse if the pandemic turns out to be longer or more severe than currently envisaged.