Heathrow can appeal against third runway block
- 7 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Heathrow Airport has been granted permission to appeal a block on its plans for a third runway.
In February the Court of Appeal found the government decision to allow the plans to go ahead was unlawful.
At the time the court said the government had not taken its climate commitments into account, but Heathrow said it would appeal.
The Supreme Court has now given permission for an appeal to go ahead.