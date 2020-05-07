Business

Heathrow can appeal against third runway block

  • 7 May 2020
Plane landing at Heathrow Image copyright Getty Images

Heathrow Airport has been granted permission to appeal a block on its plans for a third runway.

In February the Court of Appeal found the government decision to allow the plans to go ahead was unlawful.

At the time the court said the government had not taken its climate commitments into account, but Heathrow said it would appeal.

The Supreme Court has now given permission for an appeal to go ahead.

More on this story