Coronavirus: 'More normal' shopping habits are back, says Ocado
- 6 May 2020
Ocado says "more normal" shopping habits have returned after a huge increase in demand amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The online supermarket said customers were putting fewer items in their baskets, and more fresh products.
Ocado said it had made changes to increase the delivery slots available, including suspending the delivery of mineral water.
Ocado's revenues have risen over 40% since April compared to last year.