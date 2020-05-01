Image copyright Getty Images

The UK's finance watchdog has said it plans to take some insurers to court because they have not paid claims from businesses affected by the coronavirus.

It follows calls from firms, some of which say they could go under, because insurers have refused to pay losses related to the lockdown.

But the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said some of those policies may cover losses from the pandemic.

It will now ask a court to decide whether insurers should be made to pay.

Each insurance company sells slightly different coverage which will be set out in the policy - a contract that states the situations in which the insurer must pay a claim.

Following the lockdown, which has forced factories, shops, pubs, leisure centres and other businesses to close their doors, many firms looked to insurers to cover some of their losses under so-called business interruption policies.

In a statement, the FCA said some policies included cover for infectious diseases and closures as a result of government restrictions.

The regulator said it had written to a "small number" of insurers asking them to state whether they believe their policies cover financial losses suffered by companies as a result of the lockdown.