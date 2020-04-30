Coronavirus: Sainsbury’s boss says queues set to stay in place
- 30 April 2020
Sainsbury's says that customers are likely to see disruption to their shopping until September amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Its boss Mike Coupe told the BBC that socially-distanced queues were likely to remain "for the foreseeable future".
In a trading update, the supermarket said it saw huge demand for groceries in March as concerned shoppers stockpiled goods.
Sales growth peaked at 48% in the week to 21 March, but then subsided.