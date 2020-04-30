Image copyright Getty Images

Sainsbury's says that customers are likely to see disruption to their shopping until September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Its boss Mike Coupe told the BBC that socially-distanced queues were likely to remain "for the foreseeable future".

In a trading update, the supermarket said it saw huge demand for groceries in March as concerned shoppers stockpiled goods.

Sales growth peaked at 48% in the week to 21 March, but then subsided.