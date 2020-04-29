Image copyright AFP Image caption One and a half billion workers at risk of seeing their livelihoods destroyed

A United Nations agency has warned more than one and a half billion workers are in danger of having their livelihoods destroyed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Labour Organisation's updated analysis emphasises its severe impact on people in informal work.

It says many have already suffered massive damage to their capacity to earn a living.

It says without alternative income, these workers and their families would have no means to survive.