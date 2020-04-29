Coronavirus: Warning a billion and a half workers may see livelihoods destroyed
- 29 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A United Nations agency has warned more than one and a half billion workers are in danger of having their livelihoods destroyed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Labour Organisation's updated analysis emphasises its severe impact on people in informal work.
It says many have already suffered massive damage to their capacity to earn a living.
It says without alternative income, these workers and their families would have no means to survive.