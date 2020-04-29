Image copyright Reuters

Boeing will cut 10% of its workforce. It said the Covid-19 pandemic had delivered it a "body blow".

The struggling US plane maker employs 150,000 people worldwide and was already under pressure after being forced to ground its 737 Max planes following two fatal crashes.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a collapse in air travel.

BA said it will cut 12,000 jobs while Airbus called it the "gravest crisis" the industry has "ever known".