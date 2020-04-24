UK retail sales fall a record 5.1% as lockdown hits

Image copyright Getty Images

UK retail sales fell a record 5.1% in March as many stores shut up shop in the face of the coronavirus lockdown.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the steepest sales fall since it started collecting the data in 1996.

Food and online shopping rose, and alcohol sales jumped by 31%. But clothes sales tumbled by 34%.

Online shopping as a proportion of all retail reached a record high of 22%, the ONS said.

"Retailers are in crisis mode as the impact of Covid-19 has obliterated sales to new record-lows," said Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics.