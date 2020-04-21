UK employment rate at record high before lockdown

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A lot of people have started working from home because of the coronavirus outbreak

UK employment was at a record high in the three months to February, before the effects of the coronavirus lockdown started to hit the economy.

Official figures showed 76.6% of people aged 16 to 64 were in paid work, up from 76.4% in the previous quarter.

Unemployment was estimated at 4%, slightly higher than the previous quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Pay in February continued to grow faster than inflation.

David Freeman, ONS head of labour market statistics, said: "Our final data wholly from before the coronavirus restrictions were in place, showed the labour market was very robust in the three months to February."