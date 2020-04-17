Business

Coronavirus: Freeze on pawn, payday and car loan payments

  • 17 April 2020
Related Topics
Pawnbroker Image copyright Getty Images

People struggling with payday loans, car finance and pawn shop borrowing will be granted a payment holiday under plans by the City watchdog.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the measures would help borrowers who are experiencing money problems amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The FCA wants motor finance firms to grant a three-month freeze.

It is also asking firms specialising in rent-to-own, buy-now-pay-later and pawnbroking loans to delay repayments.

Those people with a payday loan will be given a one-month reprieve under the FCA's plan.

Last week, the watchdog announced a three-month freeze on loan and credit card repayments.

"We are very aware of the continued struggle people are facing as a result of the pandemic," said the FCA's interim chief executive, Christopher Woolard.

"These measures build on the interventions we announced last week and will provide much-needed relief to consumers during these difficult times."

The FCA will consult with finance firms and expects to finalise proposals by 24 April, "with them coming into force shortly afterwards".

More on this story