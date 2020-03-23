Commuters to get refund on rail season tickets

Image copyright Getty Images

Commuters with rail season tickets will receive a refund if they choose to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, the government has promised.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it would "ensure no-one is unfairly out of pocket for doing the right thing".

The refund is part of a package of measures to support train companies.

There has been a 70% drop in passenger numbers and ticket sales have dropped by two-thirds, the Department for Transport said.