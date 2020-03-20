Butlin's could lay off 10,000 jobs without aid

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The firm says it will monitor the situation and plans to reopen when it can

Holiday park operator Butlin's has said it will have to lay off 10,000 seasonal workers if it does not get enough state aid to pay their wages.

The boss of Bourne Leisure, which owns 50 Butlin's, Haven and Warner parks, has approached the government for help.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce an employment and wage subsidy package later on Friday.

Earlier, Asda and Lidl said they would hire thousands of people whose jobs had been affected by coronavirus.

As first reported by Sky News, Paul Flaum, chief executive of the privately owned Bourne Leisure Group, told the government that the entire seasonal workforce could be laid off.

Earlier this month, Butlin's temporarily closed all its resorts.

Supermarket chain Aldi has announced it is looking to take on 9,000 new workers for jobs in all its stores and distribution centres.

Asda said it wanted to recruit more than 5,000 people whose jobs have been impacted by the virus.

And Lidl has also said it will create about 2,500 jobs across its 800 stores in the UK.