Image copyright Hays Travel Image caption John Hays said the firm lost £400,000 in a single day and the loss was not sustainable

The travel company which bought Thomas Cook shops when it collapsed is to shed 880 jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Hays Travel, which has a head office in Sunderland, took on 2,330 former Thomas Cook employees when the firm went bust in October last year.

But now owners John and Irene Hays said they are forced to lose 880 out of 5,700 workers as holidays are scrapped.

He said the firm had lost £400,000 in one day but hoped it would "emerge stronger" when the virus was defeated.

Image copyright John and Irene Hays Image caption John and Irene Hays said their staff had been very supportive

When asked if coronavirus had caused the jobs losses, Mr Hays said yes, as people were cancelling their holidays.

He said: "We were well on track. Business was doing really well, and here we are just a few weeks later in desolation I'm afraid."

Hays took on all of Thomas Cook's 555 shops when it collapsed, as well as hiring many of its former workers.

Mrs Hays said: "The emotions have been running incredibly high but the staff have been incredibly supportive."