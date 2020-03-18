Sainsbury's takes steps to help elderly shoppers

Image copyright Getty Images

Sainsbury's has announced measures to help older and vulnerable shoppers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shoppers in some supermarket stores have stripped shelves, leaving it difficult for elderly people to get hold of a number of items.

Sainsbury's measures include giving vulnerable and elderly people priority for online deliveries.

The chain will also follow rivals such Tesco in limiting the number of some products that shoppers can buy.

From Monday 23 March disabled Sainsbury's customers and those over 70 will be given priority for online delivery slots.

And on 19 March the first hour of shopping will be dedicated to older and vulnerable people in all stores.

Sainsbury's boss Mike Coupe said the firm "is trying to make sure everyone has access to the items they need."