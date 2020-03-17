The government has unveiled a package of financial measures to shore up the economy against the coronavirus impact.

These include £330bn for companies to access finance, support for airlines, a business rates holiday, and help for small firms without insurance.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told a press conference it was an "economic emergency. Never in peacetime have we faced an economic fight like this one."

And he promised that if this package was not enough, he would go further.

From the hospitality industry to the airline sector, companies have warned that their long term survival is under threat.

Mr Sunak said: "Some sectors are facing particularly acute challenges. In the coming days, my colleague the Secretary of State for Transport and I will discuss a potential support package specifically for airlines and airports."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during the same media briefing that "we must do whatever it takes to support the economy".

He added: "This a time to be bold, to have courage. We will support jobs, we will support incomes, we will support businesses... We will do whatever it takes."