Laura Ashley blames coronavirus as it heads for administration.
- 17 March 2020
Struggling fashion and home retailer Laura Ashley is to appoint administrators after being hit by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The firm said the outbreak "has had an immediate and significant impact on trading".
It had been in talks with its lenders about accessing sufficient money to allow it to continue trading.
But based on cashflow forecasts and continued virus uncertainty, it said it would not get those funds in time.