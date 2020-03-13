Image copyright Getty Images Image caption British Airways is among many airlines that have seen passenger numbers shrink and bookings collapse

British Airways is to ground flights 'like never before' and lay off staff in response to the coronavirus.

The BBC understands BA boss Alex Cruz sent a message to all staff on Friday warning jobs would go as a result of the impact of coronavirus on the airline's business.

He also warned that the airline industry is facing a "crisis of global proportions like no other".

The message was titled "The Survival of British Airways".

Mr Cruz said: "We can no longer sustain our current level of employment and jobs would be lost - perhaps for a short term, perhaps longer term."

The airline boss said that British Airways, which is owned by FTSE 100 company IAG, was suspending routes and parking planes in a way they had "never had to do before".

Earlier this month, IAG said flight suspensions to China and cancellations on Italian routes would affect how many passengers it carried this year.

The International Air Transport Association warned on Friday that global airline revenue losses would be "probably above" the figure of $113bn (£90bn) that it estimated a week ago, before the Trump administration's announcement of US travel curbs on passengers from much of continental Europe.

On Thursday Norwegian Air said it was set to cancel 4,000 flights and temporarily lay off about half of its staff because of the coronavirus outbreak.