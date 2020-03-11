UK interest rates cut in emergency move

The Bank of England has announced an emergency cut in interest rates to shore up the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Policymakers reduced rates from 0.75% to 0.25%, taking borrowing costs back down to the lowest level in history.

The Bank said it would also relax capital rules to free up billions of pounds of extra lending power.

The chancellor is expected to use his first Budget to announce further measures to support growth and jobs.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

