John Lewis cuts staff bonuses to lowest in almost 70 years
- 5 March 2020
John Lewis has cut staff bonuses to the lowest level in almost 70 years after seeing a sharp fall in annual profits.
The retailer, which also owns supermarket chain Waitrose, will set bonuses at 2% this year - the lowest since 1953 when it paid no bonus.
Its profits dived by 23% last year to £123m, as it continued to struggle with consumer spending slowdown.
The group is cutting management jobs but said it planned to take on 2,400 staff elsewhere.
More to follow...