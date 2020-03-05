Image copyright Getty Images

John Lewis has cut staff bonuses to the lowest level in almost 70 years after seeing a sharp fall in annual profits.

The retailer, which also owns supermarket chain Waitrose, will set bonuses at 2% this year - the lowest since 1953 when it paid no bonus.

Its profits dived by 23% last year to £123m, as it continued to struggle with consumer spending slowdown.

The group is cutting management jobs but said it planned to take on 2,400 staff elsewhere.

More to follow...