Airline Flybe is set to collapse within hours, putting 2,000 jobs at risk after a bid for fresh financial support failed, the BBC has learned.

The struggling carrier narrowly avoided going bust in January.

Exeter-based Flybe said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for air travel was partly to blame.

Its final airborne flights are expected to touch down at airports across the UK late on Wednesday evening.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.