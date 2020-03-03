Greggs had 'exceptional' 2019 after vegan launch

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Greggs said its vegan sausage roll had helped boost sales

Sandwich chain Greggs said it had an "exceptional" 2019, with sales up by 13.5% to £1.168bn, helped by the popularity of its vegan range.

But the baker saw a significant slowdown in February as storms kept customers away.

And Greggs also cautioned there is some uncertainty in the outlook, particularly given the potential impact of coronavirus.

Pre-tax profits rose to £108.3m from £82.6m in 2018, the company said.

"We made a very strong start to 2020 in January, but in February saw a significant slowdown in sales growth as a result of the storms that have affected the UK," said chief executive Roger Whiteside.

"There is some uncertainty in the outlook, particularly given the potential impact of coronavirus. This aside we expect to make year-on-year progress and will do so from a strong financial position."