It is no coincidence the UK is publishing its US trade deal negotiating objectives today, the day official EU negotiations start.

The prospect of securing a US deal achieved totemic status during the 2016 Brexit referendum, after President Obama described the UK as being at the "back of the queue" behind the EU.

But his successor, President Trump, has repeatedly expressed his keenness to do a deal and publishing these objectives is the first step in that direction.

The Department for International Trade will also publish an assessment of the possible gains to the UK economy from such a deal.

UK GDP is promised a £3.4bn boost, with the biggest gains to exporters in North East England and Scotland. That is a modest figure in terms of the overall economy, just shy of 0.2% of GDP, and in line with the calculations made by the Treasury in late 2018.

But previous assessments suggest the negative impact of the extra trade barriers incurred by a Canada-style free trade agreement or WTO terms tariffs between the UK and EU would far outweigh these kind of benefits from a US deal

The government is yet to confirm it will do the same economic exercise for the much larger EU deal. Privately, government sources have suggested there is no hurry, but UK-EU negotiator David Frost has criticised the economic methods used.

The government says manufacturers of ceramics, cars and food will be the biggest winners from a trade deal. It will also target digital trade, and a "future proof" agreement that anticipates "rapid technological developments".

The negotiating objectives also promise to protect the NHS and UK consumer standards.

When the US published its own objectives a year ago, it said its key aims were changes to the way pharmaceutical prices are calculated, and further access for US farm exports.

However, time is tight to make sufficient progress on a deal before President Trump faces election in November, making this a small window of opportunity.