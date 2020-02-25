Business

Manchester United's revenue falls by nearly 12%

  • 25 February 2020
Manchester United's revenue fell in the six months to December, largely because of the club's absence from this season's Champions League.

Broadcasting revenue fell by 33.4% over the period, although commercial revenue rose by 6.5% and matchday revenue remained largely the same.

For 2020, the club expects its total revenues to be between £560m and £580m.

Ed Woodward, the team's executive vice-chairman, said the team had made "progress on our squad rebuild".

