Coronavirus: Gulf states suspend more flights

Gulf states have imposed more flight restrictions in an effort to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended all flights to and from Iran apart from Tehran.

Bahrain has suspended all flights to and from Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE until further notice.

Oman, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Saudi Arabia have already suspended flights to Iran after cases there.

Airlines around the world have been forced to reduce flights as countries try to stop the spread of the potentially deadly disease.

On Tuesday, Dubai's airport authority said that it had suspended all flights to and from Iran with the exception of the capital Tehran.

Passengers arriving from Tehran will be screened, it said. Customers have been urged to contact their airlines if they need to rebook flights.

In addition, the Kingdom of Bahrain has suspended all scheduled passenger flights to and from Dubai until further notice, the airport authority said.

On Monday, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain reported their first cases of coronavirus, all involving people who had travelled from Iran.

On the same day Iran denied a cover-up over how many there had died from the disease.

To try to prevent the spread of the virus, Iranian authorities have ordered the nationwide cancellation of concerts, football matches, and closures of schools and universities in many provinces, as a precaution.

The global airline industry body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), warned on Friday that airlines stand to lose $29.3bn (£23.7bn) of revenue this year due to the effects of the virus.

IATA predicted that demand for air travel would fall for the first time in more than a decade.