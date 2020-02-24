Business

Gold price at seven-year high on coronavirus fears

  • 24 February 2020
The price of gold has surged to its highest level in seven years as worries about the coronavirus led investors to seek a safe place for their money.

Gold prices climbed more than 2% on Monday to levels not seen since February 2013.

The price for immediate delivery went as high as $1,678.58 an ounce before falling back slightly.

Meanwhile, stock markets in Europe opened lower, with London's FTSE 100 down 2% in the opening minutes.

Milan's main index was worst hit, falling more than 4%. Italy has seen Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus and the government has announced a series of drastic measures, with a lockdown in place in several small towns.

Frankfurt's Dax index and the Paris Cac-40 both fell more than 3%.

Analysts said the gold price could breach the $1,700 barrier soon.

"Gold has finally established some serious momentum," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at online trading platform Oanda.

