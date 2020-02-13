Image copyright Google Image caption The site is next to one of the busiest roads into Newport

A council says an area under a road junction which is used by homeless people will be "tidied up" after what it said was complaints from the public.

Newport council plans to remove rubbish, waste and unwanted items from the site next to the main A4042 Usk Way into the city centre, near the castle.

It said support workers were working with rough sleepers on the site and say they will keep their belongings safe.

The council say the homeless people can stay on the site after the "tidy-up".

"The council works proactively, with partners, to alleviate homelessness and rough sleeping and this includes frontline staff engaging directly with those on the streets," Newport council said in a statement.

The authority added its housing needs team worked "hard to help families and individuals that find themselves in such difficult circumstances".

One lane of the A4042 dual carriageway that runs from Cwmbran and through Newport city centre will be shut when the work is carried out on Tuesday morning "to enable the work to take place as quickly and safely as possible."

"People who are homeless and approach the council are helped to find immediate emergency accommodation and then assisted with longer-term solutions," added the council statement.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council said homeless people could stay on the site after the "tidy up"

Newport council said it worked closely with Gwent Police and homeless charities.

"However, this work depends on the engagement of individuals, some of whom have multiple support needs," added Newport council's statement.

"But that will not stop us continuing to reach out to offer help and advice.

"The council also has to balance the needs and safety of other residents and businesses in the city centre in relation to sites used by people who are sleeping rough."