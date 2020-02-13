Image copyright Getty Images

Barclays said regulators are investigating links between its chief executive and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The investigation into Jes Staley's links with Epstein will look at his "characterisation to the company of his relationship" with Epstein.

Mr Staley has the "full confidence" of the bank's board, it said.

Epstein died in a New York prison cell on 10 August as he awaited his trial on sex trafficking charges.

The Financial Conduct Authority, which looks into bad behaviour in the City, and the Prudential Regulation Authority, which oversees financial stability, are the regulators investigating the bank.