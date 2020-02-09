Coronavirus: Amazon pulls out of major tech show

Image copyright Getty Images

Amazon is the latest major company to pull out of one of the world's largest tech shows because of risks posed by coronavirus.

Amazon said "due to the outbreak and continued concerns about the new coronavirus" it would no longer take part in Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The organiser said the event, which attracts 100,000 people, will go ahead.

But it admitted other companies are considering whether to attend.

South Korea's LG Electronics, Ericsson, the Swedish telecoms equipment-maker, and US chip company NVIDIA have already withdrawn from the conference which runs between 24-27 February.

The GSMA, which organises the show in the Spanish city, said that while it could "confirm some large exhibitors have decided not to come to the show this year with others still contemplating next steps, we remain more than 2,800 exhibitors strong".

However, it revealed that it had put in place additional measures to "reassure attendees and exhibitors that their health and safety are our paramount concern".

Mobile World Congress in Barcelona attracts around 100,000 attendees each year

These include a ban on all travellers from China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, while people who have been in China must provide proof they have been outside the country for 14 days.

The GSMA estimates that between 5,000 and 6,000 people visit Mobile World Congress.

The GSMA also said it will suggest participants should not shake hands with each other and microphones used by speakers will be disinfected and changed.

Coronavirus has now killed more than 800 people - the vast majority in mainland China - and infected 34,800 others.

The Singapore Airshow, which is due to open on Tuesday, has also seen major firms pull out of the event including US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.

Bombardier and Gulfstream Aerospace have also said they will not attend.