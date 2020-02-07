Beales to close more than half of its stores

Image copyright PA Media

Department store chain Beales is to close 12 of its shops in a bid to sell the rest.

Efforts to sell all 23 together have failed, administrators KPMG said.

The dozen being closed will trade for a few weeks to sell remaining stock, and staff will keep their jobs until then.

Beales had tried to secure rent reductions with landlords and was in negotiations with potential investors and buyers. The department store began trading in Bournemouth in 1881.

"There is currently no intention to implement closure plans for the remaining 11 stores, which will all continue to operate as usual until an outcome with regards to a sale of the business is clarified," said KPMG.

Beales employs about 1,000 people.

Image caption Beales' Bournemouth flagship store is among those to close

But the stores have been racking up losses, with the firm reporting a £3.1m deficit for its last financial year.

The following stores will close:

Bournemouth

Hexham

Worthing

Tonbridge

Peterborough

Mansfield

Keighley

Perth

Spalding

Wisbech

Bedford

Yeovil

The company's decision to appoint administrators comes at a difficult time for UK retailers.

Recent data from the British Retail Consortium revealed that retail sales fell for the first time in a quarter of a century last year.