The price of energy is set to fall for millions of British households this April after the regulator lowered price caps.

Ofgem has reduced the default price cap and pre-payment meter cap by £17, which the regulator said would lower bills for about 15 million households.

The cap was introduced to protect customers on poor value default or standard variable tariffs.

Ofgem said households can get even lower bills by switching suppliers.

The default price cap, which protects around 11 million households, is set to fall from £1,179 to £1,162 for the April-September period. The pre-payment meter cap, which protects a further 4 million households, will fall from £1,217 to £1,200 per year for the same six months.

Wholesale gas and electricity prices are currently at their lowest levels for about 10 years.