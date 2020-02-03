Image copyright Getty Images

Travelex is still working to bring back currency services it provides to high street banks more than a month after it suffered a major cyber attack.

Customers are able to buy in branches, but cannot order money online at lenders such as Sainsbury's Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and Barclays.

It is understood Travelex hopes to start restoring services this week.

The currency exchange firm had to take down its website after the hack was discovered on New Year's Eve .

A gang called Sodinokibi claimed to have accessed reams of sensitive customer data and demanded that Travelex pay $6m (£4.6m) to retrieve it.

In response, the currency exchange firm took all computer systems offline, affecting customers in dozens of countries.

Cashiers resorted to using pen and paper to keep money moving at bureau de changes in airports and on high streets but orders online were suspended.

Meanwhile, banks reported that their supply of notes from Travelex had dried up and were forced to apologise to customers.

Lenders that use Travelex also include Virgin Money and HSBC.

On Monday, RBS confirmed it was still not offering foreign currency services online but declined to comment on when its services would be restored.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's Bank said: "We're continuing to work closely with Travelex in order to resume our online money ordering service soon."

Travelex, which declined to comment, has said there is no evidence customer data was been compromised by the cyber attack.