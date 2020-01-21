Supersize TVs and smart speakers lead Dixons sales

Image copyright Getty Images

A 75% rise in the sale of supersize TVs of 65 inches or more helped Dixons Carphone's sales rise before Christmas.

Sales for the last 10 weeks of 2019 went up by 2%, with smart speakers and other gadgets also proving popular.

That helped ease the pain of a 9% drop in sales at the company's struggling mobile phone business.

Dyson health and beauty sales rose by more than 20%, Shark vacuum sales almost doubled and Dixons broke records on Fitbit and Apple Airpods wearables.

The company's shares rose 4.6% to 149 pence in early trading.

"Dixons Carphone continues to bolster its credentials as a survivor," said John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin,

"Its electricals and online businesses are delivering growth in a particularly weak UK retail environment," he added.

Image copyright Currys PC World

The sales gain is a rare bright spot in High Street trading figures.

Recent data from the British Retail Consortium revealed that retail sales fell for the first time in a quarter of a century last year.

John Lewis has warned that its staff bonus may be in doubt as it reported Christmas sales at its department stores were down 2% for stores open at least a year.

"We're on track to deliver what we promised for this year, and with our longer-term transformation," said Alex Baldock, Dixons' chief executive.

Mr Baldock also hailed the company's Gaming Battlegrounds computer gaming experiences. which he said was helping gather more customers.

He told City analysts on a conference call he was "not counting" on an improvement in the UK shopping market.