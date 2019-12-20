Image copyright Cobham

The government has approved a US private equity firm's takeover of UK defence and aerospace firm Cobham.

Advent International made a £4bn offer to buy Cobham in July and shareholders approved the deal last month.

But Cobham's founding family had raised concerns about the company's future and its connections with UK defence.

Business secretary Andrea Leadsom has accepted undertakings from the two firms, including honouring contracts and maintaining continuity of services.

Cobham, which employs 10,000 people, is known for pioneering technology enabling the mid-air refuelling of planes. The firm, based in Wimborne, Dorset, also makes electronic warfare systems and communications for military vehicles.

Mrs Leadsom said the decision had been "meticulously thought over" and came after she took advice from the defence secretary and the deputy national security adviser.

She added: "Having considered the consultation responses and further advice from the defence secretary, I am satisfied that the undertakings mitigate the national security risks identified to an acceptable level and have therefore accepted them and cleared the merger to proceed."