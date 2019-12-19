Retail sales fall sharply in November
- 19 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Retail sales fell in November as shoppers continued to keep a tight grip on spending amid uncertainty about Brexit and ahead of December's election.
Monthly retail sales fell by 0.6% in November, with only household goods stores reporting growth, the Office for National Statistics said.
It is the fourth month in a row without growth.
However, the figures do not include Black Friday discount sales.
Annual retail sales growth in the UK for the year to the end of November fell to its weakest level since April 2018.