Retail sales fall sharply in November

Retail sales fell in November as shoppers continued to keep a tight grip on spending amid uncertainty about Brexit and ahead of December's election.

Monthly retail sales fell by 0.6% in November, with only household goods stores reporting growth, the Office for National Statistics said.

It is the fourth month in a row without growth.

However, the figures do not include Black Friday discount sales.

Annual retail sales growth in the UK for the year to the end of November fell to its weakest level since April 2018.