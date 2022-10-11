What is the Bank of England and why is it worried about the economy? Published 1 hour ago

The Bank of England is spending billions of pounds to try to stabilise the UK's economy and protect pensions.

It took the emergency action after the government's recent mini-budget led to turmoil in the financial markets.

What is the Bank of England?

The Bank of England is the UK's central bank. It is independent of the government.

Its main job is to manage the overall state of the economy.

It has warned that the financial stability of the country is at risk.

What is the Bank doing and why?

Last month the government promised huge tax cuts without saying how they would be paid for.

An increase in the cost of government borrowing is a problem as it means it has to pay more interest on money it owes.

It has a knock-on effect on things like the interest rates on people's mortgages.

There have also been worries about whether the funds which hold people's pensions are safe.

To keep the market functioning in an orderly manner, the Bank is buying government bonds from the pension funds.

What are government bonds?

The government can raise money by selling bonds - also known as gilts - to investors. Bonds are a bit like an "I owe you".

Typically, the government agrees to repay the investor on a certain date in the future. In the meantime they pay interest.

However, the mini-budget hit confidence in bonds and led to investors demanding a much higher rate of interest for investing in them. Some bonds halved in value.

This caused problems for pension funds, which often buy bonds because they are seen as safe.

The pension funds also buy a form of insurance to protect the value of their bonds. However, as government borrowing costs increased, the insurance providers demanded payments - forcing the funds to sell bonds to meet the cost.

As they did so, the cost of government borrowing continued to rise - which led to yet more bond sales. This has been described as a "doom spiral".

In response, the Bank said it would buy up to £65bn of bonds, hoping this would bring prices back to more stable levels.

The cost of government borrowing initially fell after the Bank's temporary measures were announced.

But it has been rising again and the purchase of bonds has been expanded. The spending is due to end on Friday.

What else does the Bank do?

The governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, is responsible for overseeing the Bank's main responsibilities:

Inflation : The Bank tries to keep the cost of living stable. It reviews interest rates about every six weeks to try and ensure prices rise at the target of 2% a year. Inflation is currently close to 10%

: The Bank tries to keep the cost of living stable. It reviews interest rates about every six weeks to try and ensure prices rise at the target of 2% a year. Inflation is currently close to 10% Financial system : This connects people who want to save, invest or borrow money. The Bank monitors risks in the system and acts to reduce them, like lending to banks if they need it. It shares responsibility for this with the Treasury and the financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority

: This connects people who want to save, invest or borrow money. The Bank monitors risks in the system and acts to reduce them, like lending to banks if they need it. It shares responsibility for this with the Treasury and the financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority Individual banks: It ensures individual banks, building societies and insurers are run well

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Andrew Bailey has been governor of the Bank of England since 2019

The Bank also produces banknotes and stores the UK's gold reserves - 400,000 bars worth more than £200bn - as well as those of other central banks.

In the UK, the central bank also acts as the government's bank and a lender of last resort in times of financial difficulty.