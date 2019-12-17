UK unemployment falls to lowest level since 1975
- 17 December 2019
UK unemployment fell to its lowest level since January 1975 in the three months to October this year.
The number of people out of work fell by 13,000 to 1.281 million.
The employment rate rose to an all-time high of 76.2%, with a rise of 24,000 taking the number of people in work up to a total of 32.8 million.
However, wage growth, excluding bonuses, slowed less sharply, to 3.5% from 3.6% in the three months to September.